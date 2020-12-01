EASTON, Pa. - It's been a two-week scramble for the staff of Safe Harbor in Easton to get their emergency winter shelter ready.
Director of development Sarah Massaro said they had to completely rethink the shelter setup to maintain social distancing among residents. 15 emergency beds are available, down from 20 in years past. The overnight shelter has been relocated to a different building and extra cleaning measures have been put in place.
The emergency shelter, which Massaro said normally costs about $20,000 to $30,000 to run each winter, will now cost about four times that.
Massaro said Safe Harbor couldn't do it without the help of the city of Easton which allotted federal grant money for homelessness support and prevention.
"We have noticed that the [homeless] population has increased. Not dramatically, but it certainly has. The tent villages have started to pop up in certain locations," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
Massaro said there is growing concern that the city will see a spike in homelessness when the eviction moratorium ends in January.
"I think that's [moratorium] one of the only things that's kept us from seeing a surge. I think when that lifts, we are all sitting here going what are we going to do," Massaro said.
"I think about it all the time," said Zenayda Alicea of 211 Coordinated Entry, a community housing crisis response system. Alicea said right now, there are over 400 people living on the streets in the Lehigh Valley.
"I can only imagine that there are so many people just kind of laying low still, probably scared and when that time comes, we'll probably see a spike," Alicea said.