UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Part three of our Spirit of Courage series takes us back to a tragic night in March, when a car full of current and former DeSales University students crashed. WFMZ's Holly Harrar spoke to the emergency workers who were first on the scene in Upper Saucon Township.
It was a bitterly cold night.
Upper Saucon Fire and EMS were called to Lanark Road March 6 around 8:30 p.m.
A Dodge Charger slammed into a telephone pole and caught fire.
"It was pretty obvious right off the bat that this was very, very serious," said Matt Markel, with Upper Saucon Ambulance.
"When we got there, the car was very much on fire," said Todd Nelson, with the Upper Saucon Police Department.
Sgt. Michael Fritts and Officer Todd Nelson of the Upper Saucon Police Department were there.
Kala Schantz and Matt Markel assisted from Upper Saucon Ambulance.
The four of them worked together to help the four people stuck inside the car, using fire extinguishers to weaken the blaze, but it wasn't helping.
"From my point of view it did not look like there were any survivors. I did not see any movement, any signs of life, nothing," Nelson said.
Just when they started to give up hope "we heard somebody from the back of the car yell for help," Schantz said.
"And we were like where are you and he was actually able to answer us," Fritts said.
"We grabbed one of the tools that was available and I started hitting the back window and almost immediately a hand came out," Markel said.
Markel grabbed the hand and pulled, saving Brandon DiChiacchio, a 2020 graduate of DeSales University.
"It was just incredible that he was alive and was able to survive what he survived," Fritts said.
Unfortunately, three others died in the crash, one current, and two former DeSales students.
Though the crew of first responders who were there wish there was something more they could have done to save them, they're thankful they were able to save Brandon.
"To hear that he was discharged, went to rehab and then eventually went home to his family was just, it was a miracle," Schantz said.
"I can't emphasize enough the teamwork that comes together to work through something like that. It's not a one-person thing at all," Nelson said.
The Spirit of Courage Awards airs next Monday on WFMZ-TV starting at 7 p.m.