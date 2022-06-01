BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Wind Creek Bethlehem said Wednesday it is rebranding two of its restaurants.
The names of two signature restaurants, Emeril’s Chop House and Burgers and More by Emeril, have been changed to Chop House at Wind Creek and Urban Table, respectively, according to a news release from Wind Creek Bethlehem.
Wind Creek says the rebrand will provide customers an opportunity to experience two new menu sets that were curated by the property’s in-house culinary team.
Chop House at Wind Creek’s new menu will serve steaks, seafood, signature creations, and handcrafted cocktails.
Urban Table’s new menu includes prime beef burgers, cauliflower steak, gumbo, truffle-honey glazed fried chicken, premium chops, and more.