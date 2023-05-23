BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem City Council Community Development Committee forwarded a zoning map amendment Tuesday night at city hall.
The request, for 119 Technology Drive, would change the site from IR-Industrial Redevelopment to CB-Central Business district. Specifically, the site is located at the corner of the Lehigh River and the Phillip J. Fahy Memorial Bridge.
The applicant, Serfass Construction, is seeking to construct a six-story apartment building featuring 240 units on the 4-acre location. If approved, the structure would be named "The Emery Apartments," and would contain a lounge, gaming room and café.
The site will feature also an arts studio to pay homage to Southside Bethlehem's history, and a sculpture garden facing Second Avenue. The first floor will be utilized for parking, amenities and washing machines.
"I think it's a win," Kevin Serfass, vice president of Serfass Companies, told the committee Tuesday night. "I think we're going to look back in 10 years and not have one negative thought."
Questions from councilmembers involved a potential Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, or LERTA, designation and the subject of affordable housing.
"It is almost impossible for developers to build affordable housing because of the cost of building, because of the cost of labor and because of the many constraints that COVID has put upon us," Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt said.
"It's not getting built unless we subsidize it," she said. "That's a very difficult and lengthy process, and that's something we're all interested in, but within the private sphere of development."
Van Wirt added that she found the Serfass' proposal "compelling."
"It's a real energetic building," she said. "I love how you have the atrium facing the river and its nod to the industrial heritage."
The site is used currently by IQE, a semiconductor manufacturing company. The company announced three years ago they will move their company headquarters out of Bethlehem and to North Carolina.