EMMAUS, Pa. – By a unanimous vote Monday night, the Emmaus Borough Council promoted one of its police officers to deputy police chief.
Sgt. Troy Schantz will assume the position at an annual salary of $108,000. He was recommended by Councilmember John Hart, chair of the borough's public safety committee.
With the current Emmaus Police Chief Chuck Palmer preparing to retire this spring, council made the appointment of the deputy police chief in an effort to streamline the transition.
Hart said that Schantz's promotion is the result of "hiring the right person at the right time."
The sergeant is a borough native and graduated from Emmaus High School in 1986. He subsequently earned a degree in criminal justice from Shippensburg University in 1990. He graduated from the Allentown Police Academy in 1991 and, ten years later, was promoted to sergeant on the Emmaus police force.
Schantz resides in the borough with his wife and family.
In other business, council passed an amendment to its current licenses, permits, and general business regulations ordinance relating to the aesthetic standards associated with the installation of cell phone towers in Emmaus.
Borough Manager Shane Pepe said the amendment pertains to 5G wireless networks and allows the borough to set parameters on the towers' appearance.
He added that Verizon Wireless also has accommodated and has been respectful of the borough's needs. Its equipment is is expected to be installed within the next month.