EMMAUS, Pa. – Emmaus Borough Council Monday night approved the conditional use for a new craft beer brewery slated to open on Main Street late this summer.
Jim Yergey of Yergey Brewing was approved to operate a craft beverage production facility at 235 Main St. in downtown Emmaus, the site of a former bank and vacant commercial property for a number of years.
Council applauded the business venture as "a big plus for the downtown and the community," but stipulated that music played inside the brewery would have to end by 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and by 8 p.m. on Sundays.
The resolution also specified that Yergey would have to seek permission for variations to the hours from council's Health and Safety Committee, particularly in cases of special events and holidays.
Several councilmembers argued that specified hours were unnecessary since Yergey already is known as a considerate and honorable Emmaus business proprietor. The brewer currently operates at 518 Bank St. in the borough. Others felt that specified hours would prevent any possible confusion in the future.
Yergey said the site, which is located next door to the former Wentz Hardware building, will remain closed as extensive renovations will be undertaken to transform it into a craft brewery offering on-site consumption and/or takeout orders. He said he expects to open sometime in late summer or early fall this year.
Other business
In other business, Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong announced the second round of CARES Act funding from the federal government.
The financial relief — meant to help state and local governments navigate the impact of COVID-19 — will once again be sent initially to county governments and then distributed among the 25 municipalities in Lehigh County, according to population numbers.