EMMAUS, Pa. - Members of a Lehigh County swim club will soon get to keep hitting the pool, even after the weather cools down.
The Emmaus Aquatic Club broke ground Wednesday on a new structure that will be built to cover its existing outdoor pool.
The half-million-dollar project was made possible through sponsorships and a fundraising campaign.
Doug Cornish, CEO and head coach at the swim club, says this is also the first time the club will no longer rent from anyone, and it will own its pool.
He says this is the start of something new.
"We don't just want to be a private club and just worry about competitive swimming. We want to branch out and start having a bigger impact in the Lehigh Valley," said Cornish.
He says they have some meetings coming up to discuss having swim lessons for Allentown kids.
The new structure being built is expected to be completed sometime in September.