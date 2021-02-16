EMMAUS, Pa. – Emmaus Borough Council on Monday heard a presentation from its arts commission detailing what would be painted on the side of the Emmaus Community Park's maintenance building.
Emmaus Arts Commission members Lauren Kuhn, Karri Schreppel, and Sarah Plaza asked the board to consider allowing members of the community to paint Pennsylvania Dutch "barn stars" from Lehigh and Berks county barns in lieu of more well-known hex signs.
The "long building" of the community park, facing the right baseball field, has been considered for such an art endeavor in recent years.
The arts commissioners added that the "barn stars" are unique to Pennsylvania and are highly detailed and colorful geometric designs derived, in part, from hex signs also rooted in traditional Pennsylvania Dutch culture.
They requested that the borough provide the paint and brushes and the public works department prime the wall in preparation. In addition, they asked the borough to assume the responsibility for marketing the event to the public, particularly for the recruitment of painters and any additional barn star patterns from local structures.
Council referred the matter to its Community Relations, Planning, and Development Committee to finalize all the particulars of the project.
In other business, council approved a request by its Parks and Recreation Committee for a summer evening concert series to be held on the second and fourth Fridays from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. during the upcoming months of June, July, and August.