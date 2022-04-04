EMMAUS, Pa. - "These are the things children will need right now," Jenae Holtzhafer said as she showed off a rack of spring coats and a rain jacket.
Holtzhafer is with the Emmaus-based Kindness Project.
"We have products for different kind of skin, and different kinds of hair as well," she showed after opening a closet door filled with bath and hygiene products.
It's her show of support for foster care families. From clothes to classic games and everything in between, the Kindness Project closet is dressed in donated goods free for foster care families.
"The system is becoming flooded so we need to support families who are able to take those children in," she said.
The project started in the fall of 2016 at Holtzhafer's dining room table. It now helps 1,000 kids in 20 counties.
"When children come in here it's just mind blowing to them, they can pick something new and they don't have to pay for it. We talk about people being really kind," she said while showing me the new and donated clothes.
290 new kids came in 2021.
"Many times, we're sitting down for dinner and they'd call us and say we have these kids sitting in our waiting room, would you guys be willing to pick them up? There is just no way for you to prepare," said Liz Johnson.
The Stroudsburg-based Johnson and family have housed 32 foster care kids in the last 10 years. She says emotional transitions would have been easier to handle if this would have been around when they started.
"It's huge because then you can just focus on what the kids need and walking them through the grief of being away from their family," she said.
Lehigh Valley families are fostering a community of support as the Kindness Project's recent Easter basket fundraiser doubled its goal of 150 baskets.
"The community is the sole reason we are here," Holtzhafer said.