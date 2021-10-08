EMMAUS, Pa. – Emmaus is calling for participants to be part of its 100th anniversary Halloween parade.
This year's historic parade will be dedicated to local first responders and community heroes as a way to show appreciation for those serving on the front lines.
The Emmaus parade, which originated in 1919 and was later formally supported by a parade committee, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the borough says it is determined to rekindle the treasured tradition.
According to a press release issued by borough officials, the number of this year's parade registrants is far less than in years past, and "the support of the community is vital to ensure this parade, and future parades, are successful."
The parade committee invites all residents of the Lehigh Valley to participate in the parade. The deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 11 at noon.
The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, with a rain date of Oct. 17.
For more information about the parade and how to register, visit www.emmausparade.com.