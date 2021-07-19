Emmaus chooses construction manager, new solicitor
- Louis Gombocz
EMMAUS, Pa. – A construction manager and a new law firm have been hired to provide services to Emmaus.
At its Monday night meeting, Emmaus Borough Council agreed to hire D'Huy Engineering, Bethlehem, to act as construction manager for upcoming renovations and improvements to Emmaus Borough Hall and the police headquarters located behind it.
Council said D'Huy was one of three highly qualified engineering firms interviewed for the construction manager-as-agent position. One of the reasons the firm was chosen, council said, was its familiarity with and use of the most up-to-date technology, enabling it to inform borough administration and council almost immediately with regard to changes, upgrades and project status.
Council also agreed to hire the Allentown law firm of Gross McGinley LLP to serve as the borough's new solicitor to replace current attorney Jeffrey Dimmich of Dimmich, Dinkelacker, and Anewalt P.C., Orefield, who will be retiring later this year.
Gross McGinley will be paid $155 per hour for its legal services to Emmaus. Council said the firm located at Seventh and Walnut streets in downtown Allentown has plenty of expertise in municipal law.
Louis Gombocz
