EMMAUS, Pa. – During its Monday night meeting, borough council approved the opening of the Emmaus Community Pool for the 2021 summer season. The pool will open Memorial Day weekend.
Councilwoman Shana Baumgartner said funds to cover the pool's opening were appropriated last year in the current 2021 budget. The opening costs will include repairs to the pool's filter, repairs to cracks, repainting, purchase and installation of a new diving board, and several other associated amenities.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pool was closed last summer.