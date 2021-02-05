EMMAUS, Pa. - As two feet of snow fell in the Lehigh Valley, Jennie Oldenhage was having contractions.
"I thought there was no way I was going into labor," she said.
Jennie was still over two weeks out from her due date. Plus, after having two sons already, Jennie just knows.
"She had to tell me to calm down. I was running around," said Ryan, her husband.
"I, for whatever reason, felt at ease," said Jennie.
It's also worth mentioning, Jennie is a labor and delivery nurse, herself. There's something about a mother's intuition.
"The contractions were getting more intense. The snow was getting a little deeper. Then, I looked at Ryan and I thought maybe I should make that call," she said.
Jennie's baby was breach, and a C-section was the only option. Driving to the hospital in two feet of snow was not.
"I didn't want to risk it," Jennie said. "I think the thought of me performing the C-section on the side of 78 was a little too much for her," Ryan said, laughing.
At six centimeters dilated, she was loaded into the ambulance.
"They showed up with two ambulances. I think the fire chief showed up and they had a bunch of guys there ready to shovel," said Ryan. "It was really impressive."
Jennie made it to the hospital and within two hours, baby Wes was born, and Ryan was there to see it. Wes was 17 days early, weighing in at 6 lbs. 5 oz. and 19 inches long in the middle of the second largest snowstorm the Lehigh Valley has seen.
"I would've never guessed that would've happened but it's a nice story to tell him when he's older," said Jennie.
A story for the ages.