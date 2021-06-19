EMMAUS, Pa. - The famous PA Farm Show milkshakes will be available for one day only in the Lehigh Valley.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show was cancelled in 2021 because of the pandemic but famous milkshakes are still making their way around the area.
The Emmaus Farmers’ Market will welcome MILKSHAKES on the MOO-VE on Father’s Day.
On Sunday from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. you can celebrate National Dairy Month by shopping local at the Emmaus Market. The Pennsylvania Farm Show’s PA Dairymen’s Milkshake Truck will be there serving the delicious treat.
The Emmaus Farmers’ Market also hosts vendors for local produce, quality meats, fresh dairy, breads, raw honey, and other goods.
The market is open every Sunday through November.