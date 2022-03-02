EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus High School dance team is calling their trip to Nationals a dream come true.
"I don't have words," said senior Izzy Kun.
And a dream is almost all it was due to COVID restrictions.
"Come December, January, we were not approved for our field trip, so we went with a NO there," said dance captain Jillian Jarsocrak.
That is, until Monday night, just four days before they needed to be on an airplane, headed to Florida, and ready to compete against dance teams from across the country.
"As restrictions kind of loosened, things changed on Monday, field trips were able to be approved, I was like ok, I'm gonna try and do this. And we kind of just went for it from there," Jarsocrak said.
The team had a $15,000 GoFundMe goal and a lot of determination.
"Two days ago, we pretty much had no shot," said senior Sofia Folino. "We didn't have any idea that this would be a possibility."
But 23 hours later, with an outpouring of support from the community, and the drive to make it happen, that $15,000 goal was not only met, but exceeded. And these girls are beyond grateful.
"It almost doesn't feel like real life," said senior Katie Jansen. "All the blood, sweat, and tears that have gone into this point."
"It's crazy that we're able to go and so grateful that everybody donated," Kun said.
"We're all just so excited," Folino said.
Even though this is a competition, the girls say that making it this far is a dream in and of itself.