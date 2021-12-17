A Lehigh County high school went on lockdown Friday morning in connection to posts on TikTok warning of shootings and bomb threats at schools across the nation. The threats put parents, students and school officials across the U.S., and in our area, on high alert on Thursday.
The district says a large volume of messages began to circulate on social media and amongst students Friday morning, some of which contained threats that were specific to Emmaus High School.
The administrative team, in cooperation with the Emmaus Police Department, immediately began investigating the messages and decided to initiate a precautionary lockdown at the high school at approximately 10:15 a.m., according to a message on the district's website. The messages continued to be shared throughout the lockdown and were specific enough in nature that the district decided it was necessary to initiate a staged dismissal of the school building.
Teams of administrators and Emmaus Police Department officers secured the hallways and dismissed students in groups, escorting them to exits and bus transportation, the district said.
"We want to thank our students, who were incredibly cooperative and patient throughout this process, as well as our faculty and staff who supported students throughout the lockdown," the district said in its message.
All Emmaus High School after-school activities and practices will be cancelled Friday in order to keep the campus secure as the police continue their investigation, the district said.
The Emmaus High School vs. Dieruff basketball games will take place Friday night. At this time, only participating student athletes, students and staff affiliated with the game and approved media stations will be in attendance, the district said.
The @emmausboysbball games vs. Dieruff will be streamed here:https://t.co/0ipW0C0KQ3No spectators at tonight's games.— EHS Athletics (@_EHSAthletics) December 17, 2021
The school's gymnasium will be secured by local law enforcement and all approved attendees will be searched by school administrators before entering the gym, the district said. The game will be live streamed on the district's Athletic Department YouTube channel.
Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy said the district is aware of the nationwide threats on TikTok and is in constant contact with police to monitor safety.
We have been aware of the tic toc school safety issue and in constant contact with our police partners to monitor safety. Any concerns should be directed to the police or directly to your school principal. @BethlehemAreaSD— Joseph Roy (@BASDSUPT) December 17, 2021
The Allentown School District, in a letter to district families, said it is closely monitoring the situation, and that it takes the safety and security of students and staff very seriously.
The district said it will directly work with the Allentown Police Department to ensure that any reported threats are appropriately investigated.
The district says if a child or parent becomes aware of a potential threat on social media or anywhere else, they should notify a school staff member right away or submit an anonymous report through Safe2Say at 1-844-SAF2SAY or safe2saypa.org.
Easton Area School District Superintendent David Piperato, in a message to the community posted on the district's website, said the district does not believe the TikTok social media threat is credible but that it is closely monitoring the situation.
Piperato said the district will have an increased police presence in and around its buildings on Friday as an added precaution. Piperato said that if a parent or child is aware of a potential threat, they should notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away.
Pennsylvania State Police say people can report suspicious activity with the See Send app. Tips can also be submitted to tips@pa.gov or by phone at 888-292-1919.