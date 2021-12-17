A Lehigh County high school went on lockdown Friday morning in connection to posts on TikTok warning of shootings and bomb threats at schools across the nation.
The threats put parents, students and school officials across the U.S., and in our area, on high alert on Thursday.
Emmaus High School dismissed early.
East Penn School District says the lockdown was for "precautionary measure" because of those posts.
Police are at the school providing assistance.
School newspaper "The Stinger" is reporting that parents were picking up students before lockdown began around 10:20 a.m.
69 News has reached out to school officials and police for more information.