EMMAUS, Pa. - Students in the East Penn School District are going remote Monday because of a bus driver shortage but officials say they're going to use the time to heal after a difficult end to last week.
Students are set to walk through the doors of Emmaus High School for the first time on Tuesday, after social media threats circulated on Friday, forcing an early dismissal.
The District thanked students and parents for their support in a message on its website Sunday.
On Saturday, a 14-year-old girl was charged with terroristic threats.
Police assured parents, students and staff the school can return to normal this week after the threats were deemed a hoax.
"People were definitely spooked, a lot of people were scared," said student Kamren McCoy.
"We were all kind of freaking out about it," continued student Samantha Gimbel.
Going forward, then District says it will be continuing its efforts to maintain safe and secure school buildings through a number of things, including crisis planning and preparedness.
They warn threats of violence come with very real consequences, no matter what the reason may be.
The school says counselors and its psychologist will be available online and in-person for any students following Friday's events.