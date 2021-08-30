EMMAUS, Pa. - Remi Wilson is glad to be back at Emmaus High School.
"Last year was crazy with the hybrid" school schedules, Wilson said.
Especially since it's his senior year.
"Seeing our seniors and all they missed last year it was unfortunate, it's really a blessing we get to do all of our stuff this year and have everything like our prom. Everything seniors should get to do, you know," Wilson said.
Last year, some students were hybrid. Some learned exclusively at home.
"It's crazy, I was online for the past year and a half, coming back it's weird but feels so good to be back with friends, social with teachers and everything," said student Brooke Huczka.
"This year is way better, we get to be together and socialize," said student Jaden Delgado.
"I definitely like being back more, last year we barely had any classes, it was hard to focus just being in my room by myself," said Hailey Huck.
Though the buses are back, and the building is filled, it's still not totally back to normal. Masks are required.
"I don't like to be wearing a mask at all at school I think that's dumb, but we're all next to each other. I feel like if people want to wear a mask they should," said student Sami Lilly.
"It's keeping everyone safe and it's the right thing to do," Huczka said.
Students in Easton and Bethlehem also returned Monday.
Students in Allentown will head back after Labor Day.