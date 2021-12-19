EMMAUS, Pa. -- The principal for Emmaus High School is reaching out to parents and students about classes on Monday.
Dr. Kate Kieres wrote on the East Penn School District website saying Emmaus High School will operate under a flexible instructional day.
After school and evening activities will continue as originally scheduled.
Kieres continued to say teachers and staff will work on Monday to make sure they are fully prepared to help students when they return in person on Tuesday.
The flexible instructional day comes after Emmaus High School went on lockdown Friday morning in connection with alleged threats.
A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after allegedly making online threats against Emmaus High School.
It happened amid nationwide threats on the social media site TikTok warning of shootings and bomb threats at schools across the country.
Emmaus Police said Saturday a 14-year-old female had been charged with terroristic threats in relation to the incident.
They called the threat a hoax.
The entire message from Dr. Kate Kieres reads:
Good evening Emmaus High School Parents and Students.
Thank you all for your support on Friday, as we worked to address what we now know was a hoax that caused substantial alarm and disruption to our school community. We are grateful to the Emmaus Police Department for their swift response and investigation, which led to an arrest of the individual responsible. The EPD has assured us that we can safely return to normal operations.
However, as you know, our district is experiencing a temporary shortage of bus drivers, which will require adjustments to schedules in all of our buildings over the course of this week. In response to these challenges, Emmaus High School only will operate under a flexible instructional day tomorrow, Monday, December 20th. Faculty and staff members will report to the building as normal, but students will participate in their classes remotely. During the day tomorrow, we will work with our teachers to ensure that we are fully prepared to help students process Friday’s events and support them when they return to us in person on Tuesday. After school and evening activities can continue as originally scheduled. As a reminder, any time we have a flexible instructional day, the following will be in place:
Students will use their school-issued Chromebooks
Students will be required to log in to Google Meet during each class period for live instruction, according to our established bell schedule. Live instruction will be held for approximately 60 minutes per period, and students will then be provided with activities to complete on their own during the remaining class time. Students who do not log in for live instruction will be considered absent.
Each teacher will have their Google Meet link and activities posted in Schoology
1/2 Day LCTI students should log in to their EHS classes from home and will be excused from lab instruction at LCTI tomorrow. All-day students will be excused from attending LCTI.
Moving forward, East Penn will continue its efforts to maintain safe and secure school buildings through crisis planning and preparedness, positive behavior interventions and supports, and clear behavioral expectations for all students. We would like to encourage you to have conversations with your children about responsible social media use and the consequences of making threats. Any social media posts involving threats or actions of violence against our school community will not be tolerated. Threats of violence have very real consequences, regardless of the reason the threat was made. If you or your child see something concerning, please do not share or re-post the message. Instead, report it to school officials or the police department right away.
We recognize that some students may feel anxious or hesitant about returning to school after Friday’s events. Counselors and our school psychologist will be available this week – both online and in person – to any student that is having a significant reaction to Friday’s events. We look forward to seeing our students online tomorrow, and in person again on Tuesday morning.
Sincerely,
Dr. Kate Kieres, Principal – Emmaus High School