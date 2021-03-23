EMMAUS, Pa. – Unlike their younger counterparts in elementary and middle schools, East Penn high school students will not return to school full time this academic year.
At a school board meeting Monday night, administrators reported that hybrid and remote instructional models will remain in place at Emmaus High School for the remainder of the school year.
Assistant Superintendent Laura Witman said there are too many structural limitations at the school that do not allow for social distancing based on enrollment. She said the district is striving to have full-time, in-person classes in fall.
Many board members expressed disappointment with the plans for the high school and the impact it will have on the emotional and social needs of students.
The school board voted unanimously Monday night to amend the district's health and safety plan to allow K-5 students to resume a full schedule of in-person classes. Children in kindergarten through second grade will return to school five days per week starting March 29, while third- through fifth-graders will go back April 6.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's relaxed physical distancing guidelines will also allow middle school students to return to full-time instruction. The exact date for that change, though, is to be determined once enough staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19.