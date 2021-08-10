EMMAUS, Pa. - After a span of five years and just over 500 applications, Emmaus has hired an assistant borough manager, a position not occupied in the municipality since the 1990's.
Borough Manager Shane Pepe announced Tuesday afternoon Sara Jarrett-Eaton of Cumberland County would soon be relocating to the Lehigh Valley to serve as Emmaus' assistant borough manager.
According to Pepe, Jarrett-Eaton, originally from northeastern Pennsylvania, will be leaving her current position as secretary and treasurer of Mount Holly Springs Borough in Cumberland County, which is located in the south-central region of the state near Carlisle.
Jarrett-Eaton is a 2016 graduate of Shippensburg University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in public administration with a minor in technical and professional communications.
Her work experience includes serving as a Newville Borough intern prior to accepting a temporary position in 2016 as executive director for Improving Newville, Inc.
Pepe noted Jarrett-Eaton grew up in a public service family, as both her father and uncle work as borough managers, and she has spent a sizeable amount of her time attending public meetings, events, and volunteering in her community.
He also said she was hired from among 504 resume applications, followed by 25 final candidates. Jarrett-Eaton received the unanimous approval not only from the entire borough council, but also from all borough department heads, who also sat in on the final interviews Monday evening.
Specifically, Eaton was hired based on her level of professionalism, superior communications skills, and her passion for municipal government service, Pepe said.
Eaton will be paid $80,000 annually and is expected to start early next month.