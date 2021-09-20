EMMAUS, Pa. – A special presentation of the Emmaus Volunteer of the Year awards for both 2019 and 2020 was heard at Monday evening's borough council meeting.
Councilwoman Teri Sorg-McManamon made the presentations which honor exceptional service work performed by volunteers within the greater Emmaus area.
Sorg-McManamon began the presentations explaining that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards were postponed the last two years. She also called attention to the Emmaus Remembrance Garden which, since 2004, now consists of more than 2,000 bricks designed to honor those in the community who volunteer and perform good works.
The 2019 award was presented to the Emmaus Veterans Committee comprised of the Catholic War Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and the Marine Corps League.
The committee members replace American flags at veterans' grave sites, organize borough Memorial Day activities, conduct flag return and collection ceremonies, and perform gun salutes and play songs at military funerals.
The 2020 Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Emmaus Fire Dept. Fire Chief John Price, who accepted the award on behalf of all first responders associated with both the fire and ambulance teams.
McManamon commented on how highly the community regards its first responders. She noted the bravery and dedication of the volunteers and wished them the best in their current and future efforts.
Temporary administrative office
In other business, council approved a lease agreement beginning next month with Phoebe Richland Health Care Center at the former Rodale Daycare Center. The borough will lease office space at the South 10th Street location for the municipal, fire and ambulance administrative teams to be assembled under one roof until the end of December 2022.
The borough will pay $5,085 monthly in rent while the current borough hall undergoes extensive renovations.