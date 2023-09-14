The Lehigh County District Attorney and Allentown Police announced an arrest in a fatal crash investigation from October 2022.

Chase Strahler, 25 of Emmaus is charged with homicide by vehicle relating to the death of John Sassaman.

Police say Strahler surrendered Thursday and will be processed at Lehigh County Central Booking Center.

Strahler is accused of causing the crash that happened just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2022 in the 400 block of S. 24th Street.

Officers report they found a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the SB travel lane of S. 24th Street facing east and a Hyundai Sonata in the yard of a nearby home with damage to the driver side area.

Sassaman, 63, of Salisbury Township, the driver of the Hyundai, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Sassaman died from multiple blunt force injuries due to motor vehicle collision and his death was ruled accidental by Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio.

Officers noted that Strahler, the driver of the Jeep, smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred. Strahler’s blood-alcohol content was 0.20 percent, police said in a press release following his recent arrest.

An investigation determined Sassaman’s car struck a parked car. Following that collision, Strahler’s Jeep then hit both vehicles.

Because of the complex nature of the crash, the investigation included an extensive accident reconstruction which determined that Sassaman’s fatal injuries occurred during the crash caused by Strahler and not by his vehicle first striking the parked car.

At the time of his death, Sassaman’s blood-alcohol content was 0.09 percent.

The speed limit on the area of S. 24th Street where the fatal crash occurred has a posted speed limit of 35 m.p.h.

A visibility study was also conducted and determined that Strahler was traveling 41 to 44 mph at the time of the crash and that a normal, coherent and sober driver would have had enough time to stop and avoid the crash.

Strahler is charged with the following: