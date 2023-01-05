home construction hard hat generic graphic

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County.

Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.

Varec was involved in an accident at a job site in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in Lehigh Township, the coroner said.

He was reportedly pinned between construction equipment and a trench box, which is used to prevent a cave-in.

Authorities did not say what company Varec was working for.

The coroner's office, Lehigh Township police and OSHA are investigating.

Scroll down for comments if available

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.