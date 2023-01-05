LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County.

Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.

Varec was involved in an accident at a job site in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in Lehigh Township, the coroner said.

He was reportedly pinned between construction equipment and a trench box, which is used to prevent a cave-in.

Authorities did not say what company Varec was working for.

The coroner's office, Lehigh Township police and OSHA are investigating.