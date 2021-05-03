EMMAUS, Pa. – Emmaus Mayor Lee Ann Gilbert issued a number of proclamations for the month of May at Monday night's borough council meeting.
Emmaus will recognize International Compost Awareness Week this week, May 2-8. Next week, May 9-15, the borough will recognize law enforcement, coinciding with National Police Week.
Gilbert also noted that May 16-22 has been declared Emergency Medical Services Week under the theme, "EMS strong and ready for today and prepared for tomorrow." National EMS Week is also celebrated during the same period.
Public Works Week will additionally be acknowledged during that time, aligning with the national week of public works recognition.
Other news
In other business, council agreed to appoint attorney Jeffrey Dimmich as the borough solicitor through the end of this year or until a mutually agreed upon time. Several weeks ago, Dimmich announced to council his plans to retire.
Council also appointed attorney Tom Dinkelacker of the Allentown law firm of Dimmich & Dinkelacker PC as special solicitor for land use in the borough. Jackie Trexler, from the same firm, was also appointed for municipal liens and tax collections.