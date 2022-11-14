EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County.

The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle.

Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating the space with new flooring, windows, ceiling tiles, shiplap walls, electrical work and kitchen equipment.

The shop's name is a reference to Emmaus High School's mascot, the hornet, Younes said. There are other nods to the school with green trim and an Emmaus High School football helmet on display.

"We're excited to be a part of the Emmaus community," Younes said. "We're enjoying meeting everyone who walks through our door, and we're listening to what they like and hope to see on our menu as it expands."

The shop, with seating for around six customers, offers sandwiches like Italian, tuna and turkey and ham.

Sandwiches feature Dietz & Watson meats and cheese and are served on French bread from Egypt Star Bakery next door.

Pricing starts at $19.99 for a whole (24-inch), $9.99 for a half (12-inch) and $8.49 for a pita wrap.

Depending how hungry the customers are, whole sandwiches are usually enough for four people, Younes said.

The team also is considering replacing the half size with 7- and 14-inch sizes.

"So, we'd have a small and medium in place of the half," Younes said. "The reason we're thinking of doing this is because a lot of customers are halving the halves."

In addition to using Egypt Star bread, The Hive also is sourcing other local products, including pita from Soumaya & Sons Bakery & Deli in Whitehall Township and coffee - a medium roast blend dubbed "Bound for Glory" - from Monocacy Coffee Co. in Bethlehem.

"We're hoping to partner with many more local businesses as we grow in the new year," Younes said.

During its soft opening, cold sandwiches are offered along with sides such as coleslaw and cheddar macaroni salad. Hummus is made from scratch by Younes' mother.

"I have a Syrian background, and I've been eating this hummus since I was a kid," Younes said. "It's the absolute best, and I'm excited that our customers will now get to enjoy it."

Beginning in a few weeks, hot sandwiches like pulled pork, Cubans and other paninis will be offered, Younes said.

Customers also can expect egg, meat and cheese sandwiches on Egypt Star's Kaiser rolls starting in early 2023.

"We're looking to add something new every week," Younes said. "We're also looking to introduce a new chicken Caesar sandwich and other sides like an Asian slaw."

Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. In the coming months, hours will expand to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Info: 610-772-9722.