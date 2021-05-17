EMMAUS, Pa. – Emmaus Borough Council Monday OK'd new hires and the opening of its summer pool season on May 29.
Council approved the hiring of borough police officer Brayden Sachse, a former corrections officer at Graterford state prison in Montgomery County.
Borough Manager Shane Pepe did not disclose the officer's salary but did note he holds a bachelor's degree from the Phoenix University and has considerable correctional experience.
In addition, current borough firefighter Ryan Crawford was hired as the borough's part-time fire inspector. Neil Valois and Timothy Kline were approved as auxiliary and park police officers assigned to parking enforcement.
Hired as concession stand employees were Patricia Deiter, Sarah Schmeltzle, Zack Blose, Nicholas Potts, Benjamin Anders, Isabella Shotwell and Tierna Moore.
Additionally, Bridget Danish, Clara Kennedy, Cain Wessner and Lily McAfee were offered summer jobs as pool cashiers.
Assuming lifeguard positions at the pool, contingent upon receipt of certifications, were Brianna Young, Matthias Walck, Nae Re Lin, Julia Rakovska, Sara Kohler, Annika Gally, Catherine Raynock, Tristen Monahan, Meadow Hamershock, Zoe Taylor, Acacia Walck, Nicholas Buonanno and Enzo Gualteri.
In addition to lifeguarding, Hannah Maron will be serving as pool manager and Caleb Snyder will be her assistant.