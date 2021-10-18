EMMAUS, Pa. – Members of Emmaus Borough Council unanimously passed a revised pollution reduction plan Monday, which according to the borough manager, will save the municipality over $900,000 in estimated costs.
The MS4 wastewater treatment plan, as it is referred to and mandated by both the federal and state governments, is a long-term plan in which municipalities are required to outline their cleanup and sediment reduction plans pertaining to local streams, creeks, and rivers.
According to Borough Manager Shane Pepe, instead of spending thousands of dollars, the borough will be earning as much, if not more, in credits for just under a dozen environmental projects and cleanup efforts the borough previously conducted with regard to the MS-4 directive.
The borough hired Emmaus-based Ott Consulting Inc. to revise its pollution reduction plan and compose a revised pollution plan. Engineer Mike Preston appeared before council as it conducted a public hearing following the recent advertising of the document, which council passed.