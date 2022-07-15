Pizza generic
EMMAUS, Pa. - A popular pizza shop in Emmaus will soon change its name and will be run by a different family. 

Joe's Pizza II will close July 17 and starting July 20, customers can order from Bella Pizza II, the owner tells 69 News. 

The restaurant located at 578 Chestnut St. has been operated by the same family for 15 years. The current owner says the family is retiring. 

A message on Facebook writes "Our family has come to the conclusion that this is what's best for our family. Thank you to the Emmaus community for the best 15 years! We wouldn't have been able to do to it without your love and support."

The owner, Michele D'agostino, who has 45 years in the pizza restaurant business, tells 69 News a new family will operate the business and will begin serving the community on July 20 under the name Bella Pizza II. 

The original Bella Pizza is located in Richland, Lebanon County. 

The restaurant will be closed on July 18, 19 for cleaning and upgrades. 

Customers can order from Bella Pizza II online or by calling (610) 966-1080.

