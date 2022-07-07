closed sign generic
EMMAUS - Joe's Pizza II will close July 17, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page.
 
The 578 Chestnut St. restaurant has been opened since June 2007, according to its website. In addition to pizza, its menu includes cheese steaks, cold sandwiches and pasta.
 
No specific reason was given for the closing, although the post noted, "Our family has come to the conclusion that this is what's best for our family. Thank you to the Emmaus community for the best 15 years! We wouldn't have been able to do to it without your love and support."
 
The pizza business started in 1992 in Trexler Mall, according to the website of Joe's Pizza. After opening in Emmaus, another location was opened in Fogelsville in 2009.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you