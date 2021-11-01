EMMAUS, Pa. – Emmaus Borough Council on Monday night recognized the volunteers of its annual Halloween parade, which celebrated the event's 100th anniversary on Oct. 17.
On behalf of the board, Councilman Roy Anders presented nearly a dozen parade volunteers in attendance with awards recognizing their service to the parade and to the borough in general.
He also noted the group would be recognized with a brick on their behalf at the Emmaus Remembrance Garden. The date of that was yet to be determined.
Anders additionally pointed out that volunteers were recognized for their dedication and service with a proclamation issued by state Sen. Lisa Boscola, who serves parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties.
In related business, Mayor Lee Ann Gilbert proclaimed Nov. 1 as "Extra Mile Day" in the borough. The day is meant to recognize volunteers and residents in the borough for "going that extra mile in order to make their organization, families, community and even the world a better place."
Gilbert said those individuals recognized in the proclamation "go the extra mile" with regard to personal effort, volunteerism and service.