EMMAUS, Pa. – The current Emmaus real estate property tax bills mailed April 1 were above the millage rate council approved at the end of last year, borough officials learned Monday afternoon.
Borough Manager Shane Pepe made the announcement about the billing mix-up during Monday evening's council meeting. He explained he was informed by Mayor Lee Ann Gilbert, who happened upon a social media discussion of the tax by residents who believed council voted to keep the 6.3154 millage rate the same in 2021.
However, the tax bills went out at a numerically transposed tax rate of 6.3514 mills, which amounts to an overcharge of approximately $7.00 per property owner, according to Pepe.
He cautioned residents not to remit the amounts specified in the bills mailed at the very beginning of this month and to wait for corrected statements to arrive in mailboxes in the near future.
The borough manager said the transposition error occurred most likely somewhere between what was approved by council and the borough's tax office. Any resident who already paid the overcharge will receive an adjustment check in the mail from the borough.
Pepe and Solicitor Jeffrey Dimmich said the billing error does not release taxpayers from paying their bills with the early payment discount deadline of May 31 remaining in effect.
He also said a press release about the billing error would be forthcoming in addition to a phone campaign to residents.
Remodeling of borough buildings
In other business, council announced that its April 15 meeting will include an online Zoom presentation regarding the remodeling of municipal hall and each of the police department, fire department, and ambulance services.
This will be followed by a discussion meeting on April 28 and a final vote by council at its first in-person meeting since last year on May 3.