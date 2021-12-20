EMMAUS, Pa. – Emmaus Borough Council approved a 2022 budget Monday night that raises taxes on property owners.
The approved budget raises taxes to 7.7115 mills, split between the general fund tax of 6.3154 mills and the fire fund tax of 1.3961 mills. That translates to a tax hike of roughly $40 to $50 per household.
In addition, council approved an ordinance raising water rates for the average consumer by $49 during 2022.
"We try to put forth a budget that keeps the borough progressing," Manager Shane Pepe noted.
In other news, various individuals were reappointed to several boards. David Bocchino and Susan Schmidt sought reappointment to the zoning hearing board. In addition, John Stover requested reappointment to the Emmaus General Authority, while Carl Weider resigned from the authority, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Finally, Mayor Lee Ann Gilbert acknowledged the Emmaus Police Department's response to threats made last Friday which led to early dismissal at Emmaus High School.
"We have a top-notch police department," said President Brent Labenberg.