EMMAUS, Pa. - Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, and Let's Play Books is celebrating with book-themed events for kids and adults.
The event begins at 10 a.m. with raffles and giveaways, and includes drawing lessons with comic book artist Bob McLeod, storytime for children and a whiskey tasting with Kurt Maitland, author of "The Infused Cocktail."
Independent Book Store Day is celebrated at small book shops across the country, and is a favorite spring event for many of them.
Maddie Hess, from Let's Play said, "it's a great day, we look forward to it every year, especially this year as we haven't been able to celebrate it for the last two years."
Let's Play Books is at 244 Main St. in Emmaus. For more information and scheduling, check out the Let's Play Books web site or call them at (610) 928-8600