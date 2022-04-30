EMMAUS, Pa. - Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, and Let's Play Books is celebrating with book-themed events for kids and adults. 

The event begins at 10 a.m. with raffles and giveaways, and includes drawing lessons with comic book artist Bob McLeod, storytime for children and a whiskey tasting with Kurt Maitland, author of "The Infused Cocktail."

Independent Book Store Day is celebrated at small book shops across the country, and is a favorite spring event for many of them. 

Maddie Hess, from Let's Play said, "it's a great day, we look forward to it every year, especially this year as we haven't been able to celebrate it for the last two years." 

Let's Play Books is at 244 Main St. in Emmaus. For more information and scheduling, check out the Let's Play Books web site or call them at (610) 928-8600

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you