...Enhanced Threat for Fire Spread Today... Relative humidity values will drop into the 20s this afternoon with increasing west winds gusting 20 to 25 mph at times. The combination of low humidity, gusty winds, and dry fine fuels will lead to an enhanced threat for fire spread this afternoon into early this evening. The exception will be areas where snow remains on the ground in parts of northeastern Pennsylvania and northwest New Jersey. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.