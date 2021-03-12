EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus's Let's Play Books shop owner Kirsten Hess seems to be imprinted on the mind of the president, whether it be a picture on a campaign ad or a direct reference on national TV.
"Looking me in the eye. She said I just want the truth. The truth, just tell me the truth," Biden said in his Thursday primetime address.
President Joe Biden was referring to a conversation the two had last June.
"As a business owner I want a clear consistent message coming from the administration so I can make decisions on how to run my business and keep people safe," Hess said of the message she wanted from him.
Hess was one of 3 business owners who met with then-candidate Biden near Philadelphia.
During an hour-long PBS special Biden asked her what she wanted from his administration.
She said the truth.
The reality for Hess is still a struggle. Her small business is on life support. She's hoping for help from the recent stimulus bill. She didn't get a PPP loan and if help isn't given soon, she'll have to close her store.
Before meeting Biden, she wasn't a supporter but that changed after their face to face, a conversation both remember.
"I think it says a lot. I think it says that's why we can be better. When we are able to talk to each other face to face, have gatherings, conversations we can solve problems. Once we get off social media we find we all have more in common than we do against each other," she said.