EMMAUS, Pa. – Emmaus Borough Council Solicitor Jeffrey Dimmich is taking a partial retirement and stepping down from his position.
Dimmich, who has served as solicitor for almost a decade, told council at its Monday night meeting that Emmaus is one of his favorite places and that members of council are among his favorite people.
Council President Brent Labenberg thanked Dimmich for his service. Council voted to issue a request for proposal to hire a new solicitor.
Council will discuss the solicitor position and other vacancies at its next meeting on May 3 at 7 p.m.