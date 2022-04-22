Emmaus generic

EMMAUS, Pa. - A Lehigh County borough is suing dozens of companies that make toxic chemicals that were found in its water supply system.

Emmaus has filed a lawsuit in county court against the makers of chemicals known as PFAS. Last fall, the Department of Environmental Protection found high levels of PFAS in two wells.

They're called "forever chemicals" because they break down very slowly in the environment, if at all.

Emmaus alleges that the PFAS makers knew the chemicals contaminated its water and failed to provide safer alternatives.

The borough is seeking money to pay the cost of cleaning up the pollution.

