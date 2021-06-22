EMMAUS, Pa. – It was an evening filled with police department promotions and swearing-in ceremonies at Emmaus Borough Council's Monday meeting.
Mayor Lee Ann Gilbert swore in newly-promoted Chief of Police Troy Schantz, who since March was the interim replacement for Charles Palmer, who retired from the position. Prior to that, Schantz had been promoted to deputy police chief in January at an annual salary of $108,000.
Accompanied to the meeting by his wife and daughters, Schantz is a 1986 Emmaus High School graduate and earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration from Shippensburg University in 1991. Following graduation, he was hired as a patrolman by the department.
In addition, the chief was previously promoted to sergeant in 2001 and also served on the Lehigh County Municipal Emergency Response Team.
In other appointments, lifelong borough resident Jason Apgar was hired Monday as the new deputy police chief. Apgar recently served as the detective sergeant and supervisor of criminal investigations in the department.
He is a graduate of Moravian College in Bethlehem and earned his master's degree in criminal justice and digital forensics from DeSales University in Center Valley.
Newly hired patrolmen Branden Smith of Walnutport and Braden Sacks of Pottstown also took their oaths before the mayor Monday night.
Smith graduated from Northern Lehigh High School in 2016 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He graduated from the Allentown Police Academy earlier this month on June 11.
Sacks graduated from the Montgomery County Community College Police Academy in 2010 and then earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration from the University of Phoenix in 2012. His previous work experience was in a state correctional facility.
In other business, junior councilman and recent Emmaus High School graduate Jonas Hausmann received a special award from council for serving in his position on council since 2018.
Hausmann was commended for working with both the board and the East Penn School District, as well as for demonstrating leadership skills and performing service in the community.