EMMAUS, Pa. – The borough of Emmaus will be receiving $1.13 million through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, recently passed by a close congressional vote and signed off by President Biden late last week.
According to Borough Manager Shane Pepe at Monday evening's council meeting, the allotment figure just released by the federal government will mostly likely be used to update and refurbish the municipality's aging water and sewer infrastructure system.
He said he had few additional details on the status of the economic relief funds, but he did note the matter would be forwarded to the appropriate borough committees so that discussions could begin in the near future.
Other business
Council approved the opening of the borough's swimming pool for the 2021 summer season this Memorial Day.
It also was announced that the borough's compost center will open only for residents with identification Monday, March 22 from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. It will remain open every Monday and Friday for the season during those same hours, as well as Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until noon. It will be closed Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Mulch and topsoil can be loaded by borough employees onto residents' trucks for a fee.
Council also agreed to purchase special $7,200 crosswalk pedestrian warning system signs to be installed at the downtown triangle where, according to reports, it has been dangerous for walkers in the area.
Lastly, Borough Mayor Lee Ann Gilbert issued a proclamation recognizing David's Electric Inc., located at 314 Main St., for continuously operating a business in the borough for the past 75 years.
Originally opening their doors in 1946 on Chestnut Street, owners Ed and Arlene David moved to the current location one year later. Since she was 11 years old, their daughter Pat Zentner has worked in the family business and now shares responsibilities with several of her family members.