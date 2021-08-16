Emmaus generic

EMMAUS, Pa. – Emmaus Borough Council passed an ordinance Monday requiring a no-cost permit for any "use of borough streets by processions and assemblages" by 50 or more people.  

Borough Manager Shane Pepe said the new legislation is in response to gatherings and marches which occurred over the past year and left municipal departments unprepared when multiple streets needed to be closed. Those situations often became the responsibility of a single police officer available at the time. 

Pepe said the borough requires advance notice for such events in order to prepare and have the proper workforce in place to assist. 

"We have to adequately plan as a borough," he remarked, and added that Emmaus taxpayers are the ones paying for public works employees, police, etc. He noted overtime for police assistance to cover gatherings costs $90 per hour at present.  

Pepe also pointed out well-planned events with sufficient staffing provide for public safety and the protection of borough property.  

The ordinance, he said, additionally makes the entire process of scheduling and staffing events more consistent.

