EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus will use coronavirus relief money to improve audio/visual systems at two borough buildings.
Borough council on Monday approved using just over $68,000 of funding from the federal CARES Act to improve the equipment at borough hall on South Fourth Street and at the police station behind it, on Jubilee Street.
Extensive rewiring and a revamp of the audio and visual equipment inside the municipal headquarters will cost the borough just over $42,000, the best of five bids submitted. The contract was awarded to ESG Systems of Allentown.
Additional technological improvements at both the town hall and the police station totaling just over $26,000 will be undertaken by KDS Technologies. The company's scope includes technological configurations, implementations and upgrades, and system administration services.
Borough Manager Shane Pepe explained Emmaus received $183,000 as part of its federal CARES Act reimbursement subsidy, designed to pay for equipment purchased due to the pandemic.
Council said in order to continue properly holding virtual meetings, the audio, visual, and technological upgrades are necessary to allow the public to attend online meetings.
In other business, council discussed and approved several details with regard to the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony to be held the first Saturday of December.
Council approved the closing of South Fourth Street from Chestnut to Jubilee streets for the festivities, which will include a no-contact Santa riding on a fire truck, with possible reindeer also making an appearance.
Currently, crowd capacity at the event is expected to be capped at 750 people.