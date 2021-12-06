Emmaus, Pa. – Over eight months in the making, Emmaus Borough Council voted Monday night against changes to increase parking time limits from two to three hours in the borough's downtown business district, adjacent to Main Street.
The new ordinance failed to pass by a 4-3 vote against it after councilmembers were forced to vote even though several on the board voiced their desires to table the legislation in favor of further discussion on the matter.
Following what several councilmembers referred to as "a spirited discussion" at their Nov. 15 meeting, the board was almost surprised when a dozen local merchants appeared before them Monday to voice their concerns.
The majority of the downtown restaurant entrepreneurs said the parking spaces need lower time limits because their customers spend only about 15 to 30 minutes inside their locations, usually picking up food orders.
Councilman John Hart said the parking modifications were the result of multiple complaints the borough received from both residents and business owners. The borough also conducted a survey earlier this year in June, which revealed businesses wanted more 30-minute and three-hour parking spaces.
"What we have downtown is a tenant and employee parking problem," remarked Councilman Chris DeFrain, who introduced and voted for the parking changes.
Stirring the debate was the appointment of a designated parking enforcement officer responsible for having issued hundreds of parking tickets downtown in recent months, DeFrain added.
Councilmembers Chad Balliett and Shana Baumgartner pointed out the added expense of between $7,000 and $8,000 for new parking signs and their installation.
Balliet cautioned that council shouldn't approve parking changes simply to prevent residents from receiving parking violations.
With the failed vote on the parking changes, council and borough personnel will now have to go back to the drawing board once again at the committee level to enact any future parking modifications.