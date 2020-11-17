Emmaus votes to close town hall by week's end

EMMAUS, Pa. - Due to the rise of COVID-19 infections in Pennsylvania, Emmaus Borough Council on Monday unanimously approved the closure of its town hall to the public. It will close by Thursday this week, and the council will conduct its bi-monthly meetings virtually.
Borough Manager Shane Pepe noted, however, that appointments to meet with borough officials at the town hall can still be made on an as-needed basis. He added that tax and utility payments can still be dropped off in either of the vestibules located just inside both of the building's entrances.
He also said that both the police and fire stations are currently closed to the general public.
The council plans to conduct a robocall campaign within the next several days to inform residents of the borough hall closure.
The council also agreed to conduct its future meetings online via Zoom, which they pointed out will offer better audio to virtual attendees than when they held meetings in the council's chambers.
In other business, the council approved the establishment of the rank and position of deputy police chief within the borough police department to preserve continuity and streamline the process of hiring a replacement when Police Chief Chuck Palmer retires at the end of May.