UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A woman was fatally shot in a Lehigh County parking lot early Friday morning.
The woman, an employee of Lineage Logistics, was heading in to work to begin her 4 a.m. shift when she was shot outside the warehouse in Upper Macungie Township, an official tells 69 News.
She was found near a vehicle parked by the entrance to the cold storage facility in the industrial park near Route 222 and Route 100.
The vehicle, a Jeep, had several bullet holes in the driver's side window and door.
Investigators blocked off the parking lot with crime scene tape.
Social media reports indicate the company told employees that the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community, though police have not commented on that.
Lineage Logistics released a statement to media later Friday morning:
"The safety and wellbeing of our team members and customers is our number one priority, and our prayers are with the victim’s family and loved ones. We are continuing to monitor the situation and fully cooperating with local authorities as they investigate this horrific act of violence."
Police have not commented on a motive for the shooting or if anyone is in custody. The victim's name has not yet been released.