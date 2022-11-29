WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Workers at a Lehigh Valley Starbucks are trying to unionize, and on Tuesday, they got some support from their local lawmakers.

State Representatives Jeanne McNeill and Peter Schweyer, along with Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk, paid a visit to the Starbucks on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township to support the workers there.

They met with barista and organizer Bailey Muhl, who wants better working conditions for herself and her coworkers.

"We would just like to be able to respond, have a voice at the table, get a little bit of the slice that they're profiting from our labor," said Muhl.

Muhl and her colleagues have a vote coming up on Friday to determine if they will join the national Starbucks Workers United union, something more than 250 other stores have already done around the country.

Rep. McNeill, who represents Whitehall Township, supports their effort.

"Being a union member guarantees you that you have a decent family wage, good hours, and great benefits, and every working person, if they want to be in a union, should have the right to join a union," said Rep. McNeill.

If the store unionized, it would only be the second in the Lehigh Valley, but nationally, it would become part of a growing trend. This year, the National Labor Relations Board has reported the most union elections since 2015. It's a trend Rep. Schweyer would like to see grow.

"We're seeing a real renaissance in the Lehigh Valley and across the United States in the labor movement," said Rep. Schweyer. "Workers have a fundamental right to be able to have a level of input on their working conditions, on their salaries, on their benefits packages, and they need to know that they're going to be supported by folks throughout the community."

In response to the effort, Starbucks sent us a statement saying “We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. We remain committed to our partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone."

"I respectfully disagree," said Muhl. "I do think we are the union, there's no third party. We are the ones bringing our own voices to the table, making sure that we get heard."

The first store to unionize in the Lehigh Valley was the location on Nazareth Road in Palmer Township in October. Another store attempted to unionize back in September on Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township, but it failed. We'll likely find out the official results of the vote at the Whitehall Township store sometime next week.