ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The truck driver who was killed while filling up his fuel tank at a Wawa in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County was Ramon Ramirez.
We spoke with members of his family, who were too distraught to talk with us on camera.
His company tells us Ramirez was a married father of three who worked hard, and was well liked by his coworkers.
Investigators say they're still trying to figure out why suspect Za Uk Lian pulled into the Wawa just before 5 a.m. and started shooting, and why he chose to point the gun at Ramon Ramirez, a truck driver out of A. Duie Pyle in Allentown.
Shortly after he was killed, Pete Danneker, the company's vice president of safety, told us: "his coworkers thought the world of him. It is a tragic loss of a working dad. He was caught in the senseless fire of a weapon."
Danneker went on to say that it's already been a tough year for many of his employees, given the COVID crisis, and he's worried this tragedy will weigh heavy on them.
"People, other drivers are likely to realize it could have been them. A tragedy like this, it's a lot for people to bear and there's no making sense of it, but if we can help get through it, we will."