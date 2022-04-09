EMMAUS, Pa. - Students in the Emmaus High School 'Mud Club' are hosting a fundraiser that is helping feed the needy.
"Its really cool supporting your community with something that's so fun and easy to do," said Jessica Yenawine, a member of the Mud Club.
That's why their annual 'Empty Bowls' fundraiser is so important to the Emmaus Community.
"It's a national event. When they walk in the door, we have all the bowls sitting out, and then tables to pay for them. So, if they want one bowl, it's $20.00," said Lisa Caruso, Advisor of Mud Club.
The bowls were made by Members of the Mud Club at Emmaus High School. Once someone in the community purchases their bowl, they get to fill it with any soup of their choice, and enjoy it for lunch in the high school cafeteria.
"Today, I think we have 27 or 28 soups here," said Caruso.
This event was all done in partnership with The Angel Network in the East Penn School District, a group that works to help those in need in the Emmaus Area.
"It's amazing, because I get to see some of the people this helps. I get to see all these people in school every day," said Mercedes Wagaman, President of Mud Club. "I'm helping out my friends and the community as well."
The Mud Club says they will count up all the proceeds and write a check for the Angel Network.