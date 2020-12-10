ALLENTOWN, Pa. - To fit with the theme of 2020, your taxes may be a little more annoying this year.
First off, for those who have claimed unemployment this year, you'll want to double check your income withholdings to make sure they're enough.
"You have until January 15 to make an estimated payment to catch you up if you need it," said Sue Jarvis, an accountant based in Allentown.
For those that received a PPP loan, as of right now, you can't deduct it. So be prepared. "The expenses themselves are not deductible," says Bill Bloss with RLB Accountants in Allentown.
"For some people you have a $50,000 PPP loan, and you used it for the appropriate expenses, that's basically adding $50,000 to your income," Jarvis said.
However, that could change with another stimulus. Speaking of stimulus, if you still haven't gotten your $1,200 check, you may still be able to get it.
"If you qualify, you will get your stimulus money with the filing of the 2020 tax return," Jarvis said.
This year, there's a $300 deduction, per tax return, for monetary charitable contributions.
"So long as that check is dated December 31, or hits your credit card December 31," Jarvis said.
This year, you don't have to meet a required minimum distribution on your retirement accounts.
You may also want to put away as much retirement as you can before year's end to reduce your tax bill. "$19,500 is the max deferral you can do on your 401(k). If you're over 50, than you can go up to $26,000," Bloss said.
If you have Obamacare and your income has changed significantly, that may also affect your return. "If your income turns out to be higher than what you estimated it was going to be when you applied for coverage, you may owe the government back some money, and if your income is actually lower they may owe you some money," Jarvis said.
To avoid delays, try to file electronically. This year you can get an IRS pin number as another security measure.
“They want to make sure that they get that to their tax preparer," Jarvis said.
Tip: if you’re sending documents virtually, use an encrypted file share service instead of email to keep your information secure.