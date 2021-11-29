ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Your energy bill could be getting a lot more expensive next month.
Starting Dec. 1, PPL is imposing a 26% price increase to around 9.50 per kilowatt hour- also known as the price to compare. It usually accounts for about 40-60% of your bill.
Rates for commercial customers are going up 36%. Of the eight companies in the state increasing prices, PPL is the second highest.
The reason for the increases is simple: rising fuel costs are increasing the costs of power generation.
PECO is boosting its Price to Compare 6.4%.
Met Ed is also raising prices 4.2%.
"What inflates the bill quite a bit can be the amount of electricity that you might use to keep warm and comfortable," said Todd Meyers, a spokesperson for Met Ed.
Meyers says beyond conserving power, you can save money by shopping around for third-party providers in Pennsylvania by gong to PA PowerSwitch.
"If you're able to find a deal that works for you, it's seamless. You sign and we continue to deliver your electricity without interruption. I would say it's important you want to make sure you understand all the terms and conditions," Meyers said.
If you haven't already shopped around for power, you can also look into the standard offer, which is a 12-month fixed-rate price with a random supplier, 7% below the electric utility's current Price to Compare with no cancellation or termination fees.
But you need to do it before Dec. 1. Just contact your provider.